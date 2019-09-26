Latest in Gear

Image credit: NVIDIA
save
Save
share

NVIDIA has created an AI-powered greenscreen for streamers

The new RTX function is coming to the OBS platform.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
34m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NVIDIA

NVIDIA has unveiled the RTX Broadcast Engine, powered by the Tensor Cores on RTX GPUs, that can do live filters, greenscreening and other tricks for Twitch streamers. The most interesting feature is RTX Greenscreen, which can remove the background from Twitch streamers and replace it with gameplay or whatever you want. "The RTX Greenscreen AI model understands which part of an image is human and which is background, so gamers get the benefits of a greenscreen without needing to buy one," NVIDIA said in a press release.

NVIDIA is working with the livestreaming application OBS to integrate RTX Greenscreen. "With it, livestreamers will be able to remove their background environment or instantly teleport themselves anywhere -- in this world or in virtual ones," the company said. NVIDIA will show off the feature at Twitchcon 2019, and it'll be available from OBS in a few months.

The RTX AR SDK, meanwhile, can detect your face from a webcam and track features like your eyes and mouth. It can then overlay your expressions and speaking onto a 3D character, à la Apple's memoji feature. You could also overlay 3D content like a mesh or tracking dots onto your face. Finally, there's an SDK called RTX Style Filters, which can transform your webcam feed to look like anime or whatever style of art or image you prefer.

From what NVIDIA showed off in a Twitchcon sizzle reel, the RTX Greenscreen effect is pretty effective, even if you have a relatively cluttered background. Decent subject lighting is probably a must for best results, though. The RTX AR SDK could also be pretty cool, but the RTX Style features look a bit cheesy.

All of the features are available via SDK, so it could take awhile for them to show up in apps, but NVIDIA said that Streamlabs and XSplit are working on implementations, too. NVIDIA also revealed that its NVIDIA RTX Encoder, introduced earlier, will work on Twitch Studio, Discord Go-Live chat and to Elgato 4K60 Pro Mk II HEVC devices. That should speed up frame rates and image quality for games while streaming, the company said.

In this article: AR, Filters, gear, nvidia, personal computing, personalcomputing, RTXBroadcastEngine, RTXGreenscreen, Streaming, Twitch, twitchcon2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Turns out Tesla police cars run out of 'gas' mid-chase, too

Turns out Tesla police cars run out of 'gas' mid-chase, too

View
Alibaba unveils its own AI chip for cloud computing

Alibaba unveils its own AI chip for cloud computing

View
Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio is coming to Amazon Music

Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio is coming to Amazon Music

View
McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

View
The Morning After: Amazon put Alexa in everything

The Morning After: Amazon put Alexa in everything

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr