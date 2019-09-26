Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard
save
Save
share

‘Overwatch’ patch will rework nearly half of the game’s heroes

Blizzard is focusing most of its attention on heroes like Sigma, Winston and D.Va.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
50m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Blizzard

Ahead of the game's October 15th Nintendo Switch launch, Blizzard has detailed the latest Overwatch patch, 1.41. The studio describes 1.41 as a "remaster," and notes that it'll require a big download when it becomes available sometime in the next couple of weeks. While 1.41 doesn't include a new map or playable character, it is likely to alter the balance of power between the game's different heroes.

Blizzard has focused the majority of its attention on Sigma, Overwatch's newest hero, by tweaking his ability to perform as a top-tier tank. The studio also plans to make fan favorites like D.Va and Winston more effective, meaning those characters will likely see more play across all skill brackets. In all, Blizzard plans to tweak the effectiveness of 13 of Overwatch's 31 heroes. If you watch competitive Overwatch, there's the chance that after 1.41 you'll see the pros play some heroes they haven't in a while, which should make for more interesting matches.

Blizzard is currently beta testing the patch on PC. If you play Overwatch on PC, you try out the changes by downloading the PTR client.

Source: Blizzard
In this article: av, blizzard, esports, gaming, overwatch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Turns out Tesla police cars run out of 'gas' mid-chase, too

Turns out Tesla police cars run out of 'gas' mid-chase, too

View
NVIDIA has created an AI-powered greenscreen for streamers

NVIDIA has created an AI-powered greenscreen for streamers

View
Alibaba unveils its own AI chip for cloud computing

Alibaba unveils its own AI chip for cloud computing

View
Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio is coming to Amazon Music

Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio is coming to Amazon Music

View
McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr