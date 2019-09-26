‘Overwatch’ patch will rework nearly half of the game’s heroes

Blizzard has focused the majority of its attention on Sigma, Overwatch's newest hero, by tweaking his ability to perform as a top-tier tank. The studio also plans to make fan favorites like D.Va and Winston more effective, meaning those characters will likely see more play across all skill brackets. In all, Blizzard plans to tweak the effectiveness of 13 of Overwatch's 31 heroes. If you watch competitive Overwatch, there's the chance that after 1.41 you'll see the pros play some heroes they haven't in a while, which should make for more interesting matches.

Blizzard is currently beta testing the patch on PC. If you play Overwatch on PC, you try out the changes by downloading the PTR client.