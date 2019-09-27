Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 8BitDo
8BitDo's latest Switch controller ditches thumbsticks for dual D-pads

The Lite for Switch is a striking offering from the peripheral maker.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
11m ago in Gadgetry
8BitDo

The latest controller from 8BitDo might pique your interest if you play a lot of 2D games on Nintendo Switch. The Lite for Switch peripheral has a striking look thanks to its dual D-pads. According to 8BitDo, it has full functionality for Switch with "all core buttons supported."

There are no thumbsticks here, so it might not be the best option for Fortnite or Overwatch, but it should work well enough for the likes of Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and all those NES and SNES games. One big benefit of nixing the thumbsticks is that it has a slimmer profile than many other Switch controllers, so it might be a little easier to carry around.

The color options match two of the Switch Lite's facades -- it'll be available in blue and yellow. You'll be able to recharge Lite for Switch's lithium-ion battery over a USB-C connection. Along with Switch, it works with Windows, macOS, Android and other devices. You can pre-order it now for $25 and it'll ship October 30th.

In this article: 2d, 8bitdo, android, controller, gadgetry, gadgets, games, gaming, macos, nintendo, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, peripheral, peripherals, switch, windows
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
