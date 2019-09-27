The final season of 'BoJack Horseman' starts October 25th

Netflix hasn't said why the series is ending now, although it has been winding down shows left and right in recent months. Orange is the New Black wrapped up this July after seven seasons, for instance, while GLOW will end with its fourth season. Although viewership can play a role in cancellations, there are other factors to consider. Netflix and showrunners might not want a series to drag on unnecessarily (there's no channel time slot that needs filling, after all), while Netflix might also worry about the rising costs of talent for a given show. And then there's the simple matter of a desire to explore other projects. BoJack's Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy recently produced the critically acclaimed Undone, while Aaron Paul has his hands full with everything from Netflix's Breaking Bad movie through to HBO's Westworld.

You may find it easy to relive the show, at least. BoJack was born in Netflix's early days of original programming, when the service didn't control all distribution rights -- the production company will syndicate the show through Comedy Central and international TV networks. It's entirely possible that you'll catch a favorite episode while you're channel surfing, and that's unlikely to happen for most newer Netflix originals.