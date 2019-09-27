Disney deal will keep ESPN on PlayStation Vue for years to come

Don't worry about the fate of ESPN channels on PlayStation Vue -- they're not going anywhere. Sony and the Walt Disney Company have struck a "multi-year" deal that will keep delivery Disney-owned channels to Vue, including several ESPN channels, ABC, the Disney Channel and recently acquired Fox channels like FX and National Geographic. There's no mention of how much the deal is worth.
It wouldn't be surprising if Sony paid a premium compared to the deal announced in 2015. Disney's channel offerings have expanded considerably since then, and that's not including any cost increases for existing channels. And like other streaming TV providers, PlayStation Vue is highly dependent on sports. Sony might not have much choice if it wants to satisfy live sports fans, even if the decision eventually leads to rate hikes.