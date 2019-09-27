Tidal brings its streaming music and videos to Roku

For streaming music listeners who prefer Tidal and its commitment to high-quality lossless audio, now its experience is available via Roku. Subscribers can already access it on a number of home theater receivers and other equipment, and with Roku getting into the soundbar / wireless subwoofer game later this year, it makes sense to have more music services ready to go -- and just in time.

A look at the platform's catalog reveals thin pickings after the likes of Pandora, Spotify and Amazon Music. There are tons of apps for streaming radio-types of stations, but when it comes to the premium music services that are popular right now, Roku only offers access to a few of them.