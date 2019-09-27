Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' movie may have found its latest director

Travis Knight, of 'Bumblebee' and 'Kubo and the Two Strings,' is reportedly in talks.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The directorial merry-go-round of Sony's long-gestating Uncharted movie has seemingly made another stop, this time to let Travis Knight on to try and finally make the film happen. Deadline reports the director of the well-regarded Kubo and the Two Strings and the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee is in talks with Sony Pictures over the movie, which is set to star Tom Holland.

Sony has been trying for many years to get an adaptation of Naughty Dog's hit game series off the ground. With the latest approach, Holland is set to play a younger version of Nathan Drake in a prequel. Production is slated to start early next year with a December 2020 release date. However, with reports of Disney and Sony agreeing a deal for another Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 2021, it remains to be seen whether Holland will have to don his Spider Suit again before filming the Uncharted movie.

If Knight does take the reins, he'll follow in the footsteps of several others. The most recent filmmaker to depart the director's chair is Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane). Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle) were also slated to direct at various points.

Source: Deadline
In this article: av, entertainment, gaming, playstation, sony, sony pictures, sonypictures, tom holland, tomholland, travis knight, travisknight, uncharted, uncharted movie, unchartedmovie
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

YouTube Music will come pre-installed on all Android 10 phones

YouTube Music will come pre-installed on all Android 10 phones

View
The best games for your smartphone

The best games for your smartphone

View
Apple will reportedly release movies in theaters before streaming them

Apple will reportedly release movies in theaters before streaming them

View
Razer built an RGB microphone that displays live stream emotes

Razer built an RGB microphone that displays live stream emotes

View
8BitDo's latest Switch controller ditches thumbsticks for dual D-pads

8BitDo's latest Switch controller ditches thumbsticks for dual D-pads

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr