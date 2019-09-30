Apple's latest iOS 13 update fixes camera glitch and other issues

Apple has been racing to fix bugs and other glitches since the standard release of iOS 13. It seemed that iOS 13.1 included some notable improvements, but clearly there was more work to be done.

Apple also released watchOS 6.0.1, which includes performance and security improvements. As 9to5Mac points out, the update fixes an issue with the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch faces, but it's unclear if it solves battery life issues that users have reported.