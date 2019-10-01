Latest in Gaming

Image credit: PUBG Corporation
save
Save
share

'PUBG Mobile' will add characters and gear from 'The Walking Dead'

Lucille could help you get chicken dinner.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

PUBG Corporation

The PUBG team is continuing its quest to counter Fortnite's media tie-ins. PUBG Mobile is adding a handful of characters and equipment from AMC's version of The Walking Dead on October 1st, giving you that little bit of extra menace in battle royale matches. You can snag skins for Rick, Daryl, Michonne and Negan. Daryl's iconic motorcycle is on hand to help stay in the safe zone, and you can wield Michonne's katana or Negan's infamous Lucille bat if a frying pan isn't intimidating enough.

The items will only be available until sometime in early 2020. You won't want to waste much time picking up these items if you're a TWD fan. It's an interesting crossover, though, and an appropriate one when both franchises revolve around survivalists facing unrelenting hordes -- it's just that these hordes are still alive.

Source: PUBG Mobile (Twitter)
In this article: amc, android, app, battle royale, games, gaming, ios, mobile, playerunknowns battlegrounds, pubg, pubg mobile, the walking dead, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

View
Google is launching car crash detection for Pixel phones in the US

Google is launching car crash detection for Pixel phones in the US

View
Vizio's best TV from last year is on sale for $1,080

Vizio's best TV from last year is on sale for $1,080

View
New Microsoft Surface lineup leaks ahead of Wednesday's unveiling

New Microsoft Surface lineup leaks ahead of Wednesday's unveiling

View
Apple's improved Maps expand across the northeast US

Apple's improved Maps expand across the northeast US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr