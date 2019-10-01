Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony
Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

'Red Dead Redemption 2,' 'Marvel's Spider-Man' are available at a decent discount.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
26m ago in Internet
Sony

Some of the most notable PlayStation games are available at a decent discount over the next two weeks. Sony has put over a hundred titles on sale as part of its "Games of a Generation" event, with deals that include half off the original price. The company says the sale highlights "the most memorable games to date," such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Uncharted the Nathan Drake Collection, Crash Bandicoot, Bloodborne and Skyrim.

It's a good chance to pick up popular titles you may have missed out on, but take note that some of the deals are better than others. Marvel's Spider-Man, for instance, is only on sale for a few bucks off its original price, whereas RDR 2 costs $24 less until the event ends on October 15th, 11AM ET. While most of the titles on the list are for the PS4, it does include a handful of games for the PS3 and Sony's mostly overlooked handheld, the PS Vita.

Source: PlayStation Blog
