Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

It's a good chance to pick up popular titles you may have missed out on, but take note that some of the deals are better than others. Marvel's Spider-Man, for instance, is only on sale for a few bucks off its original price, whereas RDR 2 costs $24 less until the event ends on October 15th, 11AM ET. While most of the titles on the list are for the PS4, it does include a handful of games for the PS3 and Sony's mostly overlooked handheld, the PS Vita.

With up to 50% off at PS Store, these are the Games of a Generation: https://t.co/brDudboYhs pic.twitter.com/RlVRE3A63W — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 1, 2019