ESPN+ snags US rights to Bundesliga soccer starting in 2020

It's a timely grab for ESPN, as many young USMNT players are in the German league right now. Bundesliga CEO Robert Klein said in a statement that "Germany will continue to be an important source of talent for future US national teams and with ESPN we're incredibly excited to take fans on their journey in the lead up to their home World Cup in 2026."

It also helps add to a list of soccer leagues ESPN+ is streaming that includes Serie A, English Cups and MLS -- all just in time before Disney launches its bundle November 12th that ties the network to Hulu and Disney+ streaming for $12.99 per month.