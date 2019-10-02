ESPN+ snags US rights to Bundesliga soccer starting in 2020

Last year we called ESPN+ "essential for the cord-cutting sports fan" partially due to its deep roster of streaming soccer options. Since then we've seen the addition of FA Cup and CONMEBOL Copa America action, and now it's the exclusive US broadcast home of Bundesliga, Germany's top soccer league, dislodging Fox from that role starting in August 2020.
That includes some 300+ per season broadcast in both English and Spanish, live coverage of the DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2 matches and some of the highlight shows that surround them. If you watch ESPN on cable, then they will air a "select" slate of matches, as well as highlights.