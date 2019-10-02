UK court rules Google must face lawsuit over Safari privacy

Google told the Financial Times that it intended to appeal the reversal to the country's Supreme Court. It said the incident "took place nearly a decade ago" and that it had "addressed [it] at the time." The lawsuit "has no merit," the company added.

The suit could prove costly to Google if successful. The internet giant already paid $22.5 million in US penalties over its Safari practices, but Lloyd believes the UK case could cost considerably more. He estimated that damages could run up to £750 ($921) per person, or £3.3 billion (just over $4 billion) in total. End users might not see much of that money in practice -- instead, this would be more about discouraging Google (or any other tech firm) from engaging in this kind of behavior going forward.