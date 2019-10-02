Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nikada via Getty Images
save
Save
share

UK court rules Google must face lawsuit over Safari privacy

An appeal has reversed the initial rejection of the case.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nikada via Getty Images

A UK class action lawsuit accusing Google of violating Safari users' privacy is getting a second wind after its initial rejection. The Court of Appeal has ruled that consumer rights advocate Richard Lloyd can go ahead with the case, which alleges that Google bypassed iPhone users' privacy settings to track web habits between August 2011 and February 2012. The suit would "quite properly" take Google to task for "deliberate misuse of personal data without consent" if the claims hold up, High Court chancellor Sir Geoffrey Vos said.

Google told the Financial Times that it intended to appeal the reversal to the country's Supreme Court. It said the incident "took place nearly a decade ago" and that it had "addressed [it] at the time." The lawsuit "has no merit," the company added.

The suit could prove costly to Google if successful. The internet giant already paid $22.5 million in US penalties over its Safari practices, but Lloyd believes the UK case could cost considerably more. He estimated that damages could run up to £750 ($921) per person, or £3.3 billion (just over $4 billion) in total. End users might not see much of that money in practice -- instead, this would be more about discouraging Google (or any other tech firm) from engaging in this kind of behavior going forward.

Source: Financial Times
Coverage: MoneySavingExpert
In this article: appeal, class action, gear, google, internet, ios, iphone, lawsuit, privacy, safari, uk
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft phones are back with the dual-screen Surface Duo

Microsoft phones are back with the dual-screen Surface Duo

View
Windows 10X will power dual-screen PCs from Microsoft, Dell, and more

Windows 10X will power dual-screen PCs from Microsoft, Dell, and more

View
Microsoft embraces dual-screen computing with the Surface Neo

Microsoft embraces dual-screen computing with the Surface Neo

View
The Surface Pro X's Slim Pen charges in your keyboard case

The Surface Pro X's Slim Pen charges in your keyboard case

View
Microsoft's SQ1 is a custom ARM chip for the Surface Pro X

Microsoft's SQ1 is a custom ARM chip for the Surface Pro X

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr