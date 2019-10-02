Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 packs a 10th-gen Intel CPU

Microsoft is bragging that the Surface Laptop 3 is twice as quick as its predecessor, and three times faster than the MacBook Air (which uses a very low voltage chip). We'll have to verify those claims in real life, of course.

The design appears similar on the outside, but there are many subtle and not-so-subtle changes. There's a 15-inch option on top of the 13.5-inch variant, so you won't have to spring for a Surface Book just to get a large-screen Microsoft portable. It now has a machined aluminum finish that doesn't have an Alcantara layer. More importantly, though, it's serviceable. You can pop it open and upgrade the storage, for example. You can also expect a 20 percent larger trackpad, and a fast charging system that can give the laptop an 80 percent charge in less than an hour (using the proprietary charger, not USB-C).

Both systems are up for pre-orders now, and will ship October 22nd starting at $999 for the 13.5-inch laptop and $1,199 for its 15-inch counterpart.

