Image credit: Engadget
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 packs a 10th-gen Intel CPU

There will be 15-inch and AMD options when it ships October 22nd for $999.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Microsoft has good news if you just want a straightforward portable PC instead of one of its more exotic models: there's a new Surface Laptop in town. The Surface Laptop 3 shares much of the familiar design (more on that in a bit), but there's considerably more power under the hood. You now have the option of special Surface Edition AMD Ryzen processors with Vega 11 graphics, for a start -- this won't be a hardcore gaming machine, but it should have some extra visual oomph. There are also quad-core 10th-generation Intel chips, so you'll have some choices.

Microsoft is bragging that the Surface Laptop 3 is twice as quick as its predecessor, and three times faster than the MacBook Air (which uses a very low voltage chip). We'll have to verify those claims in real life, of course.

The design appears similar on the outside, but there are many subtle and not-so-subtle changes. There's a 15-inch option on top of the 13.5-inch variant, so you won't have to spring for a Surface Book just to get a large-screen Microsoft portable. It now has a machined aluminum finish that doesn't have an Alcantara layer. More importantly, though, it's serviceable. You can pop it open and upgrade the storage, for example. You can also expect a 20 percent larger trackpad, and a fast charging system that can give the laptop an 80 percent charge in less than an hour (using the proprietary charger, not USB-C).

Both systems are up for pre-orders now, and will ship October 22nd starting at $999 for the 13.5-inch laptop and $1,199 for its 15-inch counterpart.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!

computer, gear, laptop, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, surface, surface laptop, surface laptop 3, surface2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
