Microsoft will offer a 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3

Like its smaller sibling the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft has outfitted the new model with a more modern array of ports. This time around, the Surface Laptop will ship with one USB-A and one USB-C port, as well as the company's signature Surface Connect port for fast charging. According to Panay, the computer can charge its battery to 80 percent in approximately an hour. Panay added that the Surface Laptop 3 is half a pound lighter than the MacBook Pro. It also features a 20 percent larger trackpad than the Surface Laptop 2 and a tweaked keyboard with 1.3mm key travel.

Compared to past Surface Laptops, the Surface Laptop 3 is also more repairable than Microsoft's past laptops and two-in-ones. You can lift the keyboard layer off to reveal the internals of the computer, making it easier to upgrade components like RAM.

You can pre-order the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 starting today for $1199. It will ship on October 22nd. ​​​​​​​

