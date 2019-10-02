YouTube Music listeners are getting three personalized playlists this month

Discover Mix, which was spotted last month, is YouTube's version of Spotify's Discover Weekly. It will help users find new artists and music, including lesser-known songs by artists they listen to. New Release Mix is the equivalent of Spotify's Release Radar. It will share new music by users' favorite artists, and Your Mix will play users' favorite songs and new tracks. Spotify offers a number of daily mixes as well.

According to TechCrunch, all three playlists are scheduled to launch later this month. When they do, they'll be updated weekly and available to all users worldwide.

YouTube Music may not have the 100 million paid-subscribers that Spotify does, but the recent announcement that it will come preinstalled on all new Android smartphones will certainly give it a boost. Plus, users can now listen to YouTube Music on Google Home speakers and Waze, and it has added some helpful features, like allowing Premium subscribers to automatically download their favorite songs for offline listening.