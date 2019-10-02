Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget
YouTube Music listeners are getting three personalized playlists this month

‘Discover Mix’ isn’t the only new, Spotify-type playlist YouTube Music is working on.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
28m ago in Internet
Comments
Steve Dent/Engadget

YouTube Music's big plan to take on Spotify appears to be essentially copying Spotify's personalized playlists. YouTube is preparing to launch three new playlists: Discover Mix, New Release Mix and Your Mix. The platform's Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan discussed the playlists today at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019, and they sound remarkably similar to Spotify's offerings.

Discover Mix, which was spotted last month, is YouTube's version of Spotify's Discover Weekly. It will help users find new artists and music, including lesser-known songs by artists they listen to. New Release Mix is the equivalent of Spotify's Release Radar. It will share new music by users' favorite artists, and Your Mix will play users' favorite songs and new tracks. Spotify offers a number of daily mixes as well.

According to TechCrunch, all three playlists are scheduled to launch later this month. When they do, they'll be updated weekly and available to all users worldwide.

YouTube Music may not have the 100 million paid-subscribers that Spotify does, but the recent announcement that it will come preinstalled on all new Android smartphones will certainly give it a boost. Plus, users can now listen to YouTube Music on Google Home speakers and Waze, and it has added some helpful features, like allowing Premium subscribers to automatically download their favorite songs for offline listening.

Source: TechCrunch
