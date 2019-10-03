The North Face’s high-tech Futurelight jackets are finally here

When The North Face teased its new Futurelight fabric earlier this year, it claimed to have created its most breathable waterproof gear yet. It uses a proprietary nanospinning technology that lets air move through fabric easily and according to the company offers "more venting than ever before." It also said Futurelight made it possible for it to have waterproof garments that aren't only soft, light and comfortable, but also durable.
To put what The North Face is trying to accomplish with Futurelight into perspective, you just have to think about the current waterproof jackets you may have in your closet right now. A lot of waterproof gear tends to be bulky, muggy, crunchy and not easy to pack, and that's what The North Face believes it has fixed with Futurelight.