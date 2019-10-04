Save up to $129 on the Apple Watch Series 4

If you want the Series 4 in a different finish, Amazon has discounted the gold, space black and space gray models as well, though only by $50 if it has them in stock. Likewise, the 40mm models are on sale as well, but again only by a modest $50 for both the GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. With the discount, the two wearables start at $349 and $449 respectively.

If you're thinking about buying a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4 is still one of the best you can buy. While Apple's latest wearable is excellent, besides an always-on display, it doesn't feature any new fitness-related features or better battery life over the Series 4.