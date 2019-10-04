Facebook pulls hundreds of propaganda accounts linked to PR firms

In particular, the firms created fake accounts and used them to post anti-Qatar, anti-Iran and pro-UAE propaganda. Egypt and the UAE cut off their ties with Qatar a couple of years ago, accusing the country's government of supporting terrorism. Here's a sample post by one of the fake Pages:

BuzzFeed News, which previously discovered the PR firm-run fake accounts, talked to Oxford University's Computational Propaganda Project researcher Samantha Bradshaw. She said she and her fellow researchers are increasingly seeing more and more "PR firms or strategic communication firms offer computational propaganda as a service for all sorts of clients, including governments." She added that the firms that engage in that kind of business "tend to work more internationally and take on more clients."

And it does look like fake news has become big business marketing firms around the world, because the social network has also removed 69 Facebook accounts, 42 Pages and 34 Instagram accounts engaging in inauthentic behavior linked to Indonesian media firm InsightID. Finally, it has pulled 163 Facebook accounts, 51 Pages, 33 Groups and 4 Instagram accounts linked to Egyptian newspaper El Fagr. Those fake accounts and Pages also posted pro-UAE, Saudi and Egypt, as well as anti-Qatar and Iran content.