Snapchat's first swipeable lens is an AR partnership with Tinder

"The Lens was built specially for Swipe Night to recreate for Snapchat users the swiping experience from the new interactive show," Tinder says. "Each directional swipe will bring the user to a different Snapchat experience, depending on their choice."

The lens will arrive along with the six-episode series Swipe Night, which debuts On October 6th at 6 PM with a new show coming every Sunday. Tinder calls it an "apocalyptic adventure" that puts you into a first person role as a member of a group. At key points, you'll need swipe left or right to make choices that will drive the direction of the plot, with only seven seconds to decide. Your decisions will apparently have real-life consequences, as they'll be added to your profile so matches can see how you'd handle a disaster.

Tinder is directly targeting Gen Z with the experience, calling it "an entire experience that speaks their language. Snapchat is already popular with that demographic, and by teaming with the social network, the company no doubt hopes to tempt non-users to download its dating app.