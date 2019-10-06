Tesla acquires battery expert in bid to make its own cells

We've asked Tesla for comment.

This isn't Tesla's first purchase in the space. It recently acquired Maxwell, a California company that has been developing next-gen lithium-ion electrodes. On top of this, Tesla also struck a five-year research agreement with Canadian research leader Jeff Dahn that might bear fruit. Elon Musk said Tesla was making strides toward a "million mile battery," and Dahn's team published a paper in September suggesting that batteries with such long lifespans were possible. Tesla has been hinting at in-house battery cell production for a little while, then, it's just becoming more overt about its intentions.

The Hibar deal still says a lot about Tesla's strategy. It suggests the company is hoping to fast-track the production of battery cells by snapping up multiple teams. Although Tesla isn't about to kick out suppliers like Panasonic and LG Chem any time soon (it likely needs them to keep up with demand), it clearly wants to take greater control of its destiny as soon as possible. It might have to -- with fresh competition from Porsche and others, custom batteries with extended range and performance could give it a crucial edge.