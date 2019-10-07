Adidas made a Snapchat game to drop limited, 8-bit-themed baseball cleats

The Adidas 8-bit Adizero (red) and Icon V (black).

Since this is an 8-bit drop, after all, Adidas has gone all in on the cleats themselves. Aside from launching the game, which will be available through the end of October to celebrate the Major League Baseball playoffs and World Series, the Adizero and Icon V feature details such as 8-bit patterns on the upper and coin graphics on the tongue, sock liner and plate. They also come with "up" arrows on the heel's pull tab, designed to represent a gamer leveling up. Each cleat it the Adidas 8-bit collection costs $130, and if you don't have Snapchat, you can still play Baseball's Next Level here or buy the Adizero or Icon V models directly from Adidas' site.

In case you're wondering why Adidas is doing this, don't forget the brand recently signed Ninja to its first pro gamer deal, which is a sign of how serious it is about the gaming community. Esports and the sneakerhead market may have been niche at one point, but that's no longer the case -- and companies like Adidas and Snapchat are having to make moves in order to adapt to that cultural shift.