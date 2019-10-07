Roomba update tells your robovacs to steer clear of trouble spots

Those same devices are also getting smarter mid-job charging. Rather than wait until they have a full charge before resuming a cleaning task, they now only charge for as long as needed to complete their work. You'll be less likely to come home to a half-cleaned floor.

There's one more update if you have a Roomba 900 series machine. They now support Imprint Link, letting them pair with the Braava jet M6 to hand off cleaning duties when the vacuuming is finished. While that won't give you all the perks of more recent robovacs, it will help you add mopping to the process without pressure to get newer hardware.