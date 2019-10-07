Walmart intros low-cost versions of Roku's smart soundbar and subwoofer

Were you tempted by Roku's Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer only to be put off by the $180 price tag? Walmart has your back, provided you're willing to make some compromises. It's releasing Onn-branded versions of both devices that start at an easier-to-swallow $129. They don't appear to have Roku's voice control remote (just a basic model), but you're otherwise not giving up much. They'll arrive at Walmart stores sometime in the "coming weeks."