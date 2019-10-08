Instagram's new Story camera makes it even more like Snapchat

Ever since its arrival in 2016, the Instagram Stories feature has had a very familiar look and feel compared to Snapchat. Today Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that it's rolling out an updated camera with easier to browse effects and filters that are easier to sort through -- apparently they still have energy left after killing the "Following" feed and adding Dark Mode. It still looks a lot like Snapchat, although maybe you'll find it more unique than we did.

There are other new features too, like a "Create" mode where you can play around with the interactive stickers without taking a picture first, and you can even use a GIF as the background for your next Story post. The features are live now, so make sure you're the first one on your timeline to use them.