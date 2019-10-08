Latest in Gear

Image credit: Opera
save
Save
share

Opera's stricter privacy controls could also speed up your web browsing

Oh, and they'll limit site tracking, too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Opera

Opera doesn't want to miss the browser privacy bandwagon, and it's taking an unusual angle to sell it: it's promising a speed boost. The newly released Opera 64 includes a tracker blocker that prevents sites from tracking you across the web (usually for ads or behavior fingerprinting) and, reportedly, delivering roughly 20 percent faster page load times. That's likely to vary sharply, but it's something to consider if you're hoping to tackle privacy and performance at the same time. You can turn the feature off on entirely or on a per-site basis if there are any hiccups.

The blocker depends on the EasyPrivacy Tracking Protection List, which covers a host of known tracker scripts. It's not automatically determining which trackers are the offensive ones.

There are some functional upgrades beyond this, we'd add. An upgraded Snapshot lets you save sites as PDFs, capture screenshots of the entire page and crop specific sections. You can add emojis, selfies and text, too. Although these aren't likely to win you over to Opera by themselves (Edge has had annotation for a while), they could be helpful if you like Opera's approach and regularly find yourself commenting on shared web links.

Source: Opera
In this article: browser, cookies, gear, internet, mac, opera, personal computing, personalcomputing, privacy, software, tracker, video, web, windows
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Samsung could be heading for a 50 percent profit drop

Samsung could be heading for a 50 percent profit drop

View
LG puts its transparent OLED TVs in Harrods windows

LG puts its transparent OLED TVs in Harrods windows

View
US government adds Chinese facial recognition firms to entity list

US government adds Chinese facial recognition firms to entity list

View
Elon Musk and NASA's administrator will talk Crew Dragon on Thursday

Elon Musk and NASA's administrator will talk Crew Dragon on Thursday

View
What's on TV this week: 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

What's on TV this week: 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr