Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL
save
Save
share

TCL opens up pre-orders for its 8-series 4K QLED TVs

The displays, which include mini-LED backlight tech, start at $2,000.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TCL

Less than a month after putting its 6-series 4K QLED TVs on sale, TCL is opening up pre-orders for its 8-series displays through Best Buy. The 8-series is a newcomer to the TCL Roku TV range. Like the 6-series, it boasts boast quantum dot LED technology for better color performance, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and Dolby Atmos. It works with Google Assistant, Alexa and Roku Voice and comes with a voice remote.

The display's also compatible with the forthcoming iPQ Engine Mobile iOS and Android app. You'll be able to use certified devices (for instance, Pixel phones and iPhones) to calibrate your TV's colors more accurately than you'd likely otherwise be able to without dedicated tools.

Both the 6-series and the 8-series include an Auto Game Mode. That recognizes when you're playing PC or console games to optimize low latency and picture settings.

What primarily sets the 8-series apart from the 6-series is its backlight technology. TCL says the 8-series is the first TV to use mini-LED tech. It has more than 25,000 individual lights, through which TCL claims to offer "highly precise local dimming" and "smooth, uniform and bright illumination." Many LCD TVs have a few hundred standard LEDs. TCL also suggests the 8-series offers beefed-up motion performance for smoother visuals than the 6-series, while it includes a "Premium Pedestal" stand.

The 8-series costs $2,000 for the 65-inch model and $3,000 for the 75-inch variant. The Best Buy product pages suggest the TVs will start shipping next month. TCL also noted 8K versions will be available soon.

Via: TCL (Twitter)
Source: 65-inch (Best Buy), 75-inch (Best Buy), TCL
In this article: 65-inch, 75-inch, 8-series, auto game mode, autogamemode, entertainment, gear, led, mini-led, pre-order, preorder, qled, quantum dot, quantumdot, tcl, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'The End of the F***ing World' returns to Netflix November 5th

'The End of the F***ing World' returns to Netflix November 5th

View
'Doom Eternal' is delayed to March 2020

'Doom Eternal' is delayed to March 2020

View
Apple's Sidecar feature only works on newer Macs

Apple's Sidecar feature only works on newer Macs

View
Toys 'R' Us debuts a new website, but you're really buying from Target

Toys 'R' Us debuts a new website, but you're really buying from Target

View
Blizzard bans 'Hearthstone' pro for Hong Kong protest support

Blizzard bans 'Hearthstone' pro for Hong Kong protest support

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr