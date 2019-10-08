Windows 10 preview brings Android phone calls to your PC

Windows 10's Your Phone calling support is finally here, provided you're willing to live life on the edge. Microsoft has released a Windows 10 Insider Preview for Fast ring testers that adds the ability to take and start calls from your PC. You'll need a handset running at least Android 7.0 Nougat or later (it doesn't have to be from Samsung), the Your Phone Android app as well as a PC with Bluetooth support, but after that it's simple. You can initiate a call through your contacts or an in-app dialer. If you'd rather not accept an incoming call, you can respond with a text or send the caller straight to voicemail.