Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Windows 10 preview brings Android phone calls to your PC

You don't need a Samsung phone, either.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
7m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

Windows 10's Your Phone calling support is finally here, provided you're willing to live life on the edge. Microsoft has released a Windows 10 Insider Preview for Fast ring testers that adds the ability to take and start calls from your PC. You'll need a handset running at least Android 7.0 Nougat or later (it doesn't have to be from Samsung), the Your Phone Android app as well as a PC with Bluetooth support, but after that it's simple. You can initiate a call through your contacts or an in-app dialer. If you'd rather not accept an incoming call, you can respond with a text or send the caller straight to voicemail.

You'll have to be ready for potential glitches when this is pre-release software. Microsoft has warned that older versions of some anti-cheat game software can produce crashes on this Windows build, for example. Don't try this if you absolutely depend on a reliable PC. If that's no obstacle, though, you no longer need third-party tools (or an all-Apple setup) to juggle phone calls while you work.

Source: Windows Blogs
In this article: android, calling, calls, gear, microsoft, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, preview, software, windows, windows 10, windows insider, your phone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

FISA court: FBI use of NSA's electronic surveillance data was illegal

FISA court: FBI use of NSA's electronic surveillance data was illegal

View
BMW plans to debut a 1 Series electric hatchback in 2021

BMW plans to debut a 1 Series electric hatchback in 2021

View
Astronauts bioprint beef in space for the first time

Astronauts bioprint beef in space for the first time

View
Airstream Bambi: Keep connected while off the grid

Airstream Bambi: Keep connected while off the grid

View
Google streamlines music transfers between Home and Nest devices

Google streamlines music transfers between Home and Nest devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr