Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sennheiser
save
Save
share

Sennheiser’s $200 gaming headset promises 100 hours of battery life

The wireless GSP 370 gaming headset is available today.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
20m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sennheiser

Today, Sennheiser released its latest wireless gaming headset, the GSP 370. The headset's boldest claim is that it offers 100 hours of battery life, thanks to low power consumption and a long-lasting battery. For gamers who play six hours per week, Sennheiser says the GSP 370 can last four months on a single charge, and it can be used while recharging, so there's no need to interrupt gameplay.

The headset works with PC, Mac and PS4. It promises reliable audio with near-zero delay, and of course, the audio quality that Sennheiser brings to all of its products. Like the company's other gaming headsets, the GSP 370 has a noise-cancelling microphone, which minimizes background noise and can be muted by lifting the boom arm. It has a split, padded headband and memory foam ear cushions. Plus, the ear cups are connected with ball-joint hinges, so they'll adjust to the user's face for a custom fit.

Sennheiser's gaming headsets have consistently earned solid reviews and ranked as top gamer picks. We don't expect any less with the GSP 370, which are available starting today for $199.95.

In this article: audio, battery life, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gaming headset, gear, gsp 370, headset, noise cancelling, sennheiser, sennheiser gsp 370, video games, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Open world space game 'Outer Wilds' lands on the PS4 October 15th

Open world space game 'Outer Wilds' lands on the PS4 October 15th

View
California's new police body cam law blocks the use of facial recognition

California's new police body cam law blocks the use of facial recognition

View
Windows 10 preview brings Android phone calls to your PC

Windows 10 preview brings Android phone calls to your PC

View
Andy Rubin shows off 'Project Gem' phone with a 'radically different formfactor'

Andy Rubin shows off 'Project Gem' phone with a 'radically different formfactor'

View
FISA court: FBI use of NSA's electronic surveillance data was illegal

FISA court: FBI use of NSA's electronic surveillance data was illegal

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr