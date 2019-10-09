The Morning After: Sony's PlayStation 5 will arrive late in 2020

An upgraded DualShock is incoming.The PlayStation 5 officially launches 'holiday 2020'

It's official: Sony isn't going crazy on the naming convention. The PlayStation 5 will land near the end of 2020, and the company is detailing how it'll upgrade the next-gen console's controllers. A lot of it is to do with haptics, with more refined vibrations and rumbles meant to better represent your in-game world. New adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons will offer something close to force feedback, representing, say, the tension of a bow-string or the pushback from the accelerator pedal.

Gaming rival Nintendo also tried out advanced haptics in the Switch, but it never quite took off. The company dropped the feature from the cheaper Switch Lite. It's a little too early to draw conclusions on Sony's application, though. It's over a year away.

Ahead of those Apple tracker rumors, Tile has several new models.Tile's latest Bluetooth tracker is a tiny waterproof sticker

Tile is so well-known for its Bluetooth trackers that it's practically synonymous with the category. But until now, they could only be attached via a keychain or slipped into a pocket. The Tile Sticker solves that with a little glob of adhesive and an even smaller profile (27mm in diameter and 7.3mm thick). It's also waterproof for tracking devices and bikes outdoors. The Sticker will cost $39.99 for a pack of two or $59.99 for a pack of four.

The company also revealed an even more slender, credit-card sized Tile Slim. The new model has a 200-foot range (double that of the original), has a three-year battery life and is waterproof. The Slim costs $29.99 for a single unit. And it's going straight into my wallet.

Come for the Colorshift paint job; stay for the SpotMini cameo.Essential's 'Project Gem' phone promises a 'radically different formfactor'

Wondering what's next after the PH-1? Apparently Project Gem, an Android device with an unusually skinny formfactor that will "reframe your perspective on mobile."

Fun vs. profits.Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass will be totally different stores

Google and Apple both offer $5 subscription plans to access mobile games. But not only is the experience of each service different, so is the underlying business model -- and that drastically impacts the content you can expect on each one. Jessica Conditt spoke to a few developers to see what they think of these diverging paths.

At least not in the US.You can see 'Gemini Man' in 120 fps or 4K, but not both

Almost all HFR (high frame rate) 3D screenings stateside will be projected at 60 fps, despite distributor Paramount urging theater chains earlier this year to get ready for the flick. 14 locations will have the 120 fps showing, but only in 2K resolution. If you want both, try theaters in the UK or "select" locations in Asia.

And that's not all.Instagram updates bring dark mode to iOS 13 and Android 10

This week, Instagram added a nifty dark mode on Android and iOS. Its developers also changed up the story camera, and you probably can't guess who they took inspiration from (you definitely can). Finally, Instagram killed the Following activity feature, so you can like and comment on posts without your friends instantly seeing every update.

