Issa Rae is Google Assistant's newest celebrity voice

The long-promised John Legend voice eventually landed on Google Assistant back in April, now we've got the next celebrity voice offering in the form of the brilliant actress, writer and producer, Issa Rae. Just say, "Hey Google, talk like Issa," or switch your Assistant voice settings, and she'll be ready to answer a whole bunch of questions, from "Do I need an umbrella today?" to "Tell me a joke." Plus there will be a few Easter eggs, too -- trying asking "Hey Google, do you have any dating advice?" to hear what Issa has to say.