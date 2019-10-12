Elizabeth Warren Facebook ad mocks Facebook's fact checking policies

After admitting that's not true, the ad states "If Trump tries to lie in a TV ad, most networks will refuse to air it. But Facebook just cashes Trump's checks," while also claiming the site "already helped elect Donald Trump once." In a statement to CNN, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said "If Senator Warren wants to say things she knows to be untrue, we believe Facebook should not be in the position of censoring that speech." And so the ad stays up.