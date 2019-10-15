Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Pixel 4 vs. the competition: The camera battle intensifies

Night Sight got an upgrade, but other flagships have stepped up their low-light shooting too.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
30m ago in Mobile
Comments
Google

It's been yet another Pixel phone launch preceded by a ton of leaks, but we're still glad to see the official unveiling of Google's latest flagship. This 5.7-inch device may only have two rear cameras, but the software's been refined even further to include better Night Sight and HDR+. That's to be expected in the wake of more intense competition on the camera front from Samsung and Apple. To see exactly how this specs battle is shaking out, check out the table below, and stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel 4 later this month.

Pixel 4 iPhone 11 Pro Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy S10
Pricing $799 / $899 $999 / $1149 / $1349 $949 / $1,049 starts at $900
Dimensions 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm (5.8 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches) 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 162g (5.71 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces) 168g (5.93 ounces) 157g (5.54 ounces)
Screen size 5.7 inches (144.78 mm) 5.8 inches (147.32 mm) 6.3 inches (160mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm)
Screen resolution 2,280 x 1,080 (444 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi)
Screen type Flexible OLED Super Retina XDR OLED Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
Battery 2,800 mAh 3,046 mAh 3,500 mAh 3,400 mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB 256 GB 128 / 512 GB
External storage None None None micro SD
Rear camera(s) Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0 12MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
Video capture 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K with HDR10+
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.65 GHz hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 6 GB 4 GB 8 GB 8 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from Google’s Pixel 4 event here!

