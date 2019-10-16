Nike opens NBA season with YouTube-themed Kevin Durant sneakers

Since this is a YouTube-themed sneaker, the KD12 YouTube features mostly red and white colors throughout. Those design cues are complemented by co-branded graphics: On the tongue, there's a logo with "Kevin Durant" alongside the YouTube "Play" button, while on the heel you'll find a pull tab that says "Skip Ad." We have all probably skipped ads on YouTube at a point in our lives, so that "Skip Ad" touch from Nike on the KD12 is definitely going to hit close to home.

Ultimately, Durant says he wanted his YouTube sneakers to represent his enthusiasm for the platform -- and the result is a bold pair that looks great. For Nike, of course it isn't the first time it collaborates with a tech company on a pair of special edition basketball sneakers. Just last year, Nike introduced the PG 2.5 x PlayStation for the LA Clippers' Paul George, which paid homage to Sony's classic console.

Up next, perhaps Nike should create a pair for Durant that's Twitter-themed, because we all know how much he loves to tweet -- even if sometimes he has to do it from a ghost account. Since that's probably never going to happen, though, you can get the Nike KD12 "YouTube" on October 26th for $150.