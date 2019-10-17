Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Fractal Bits

Fractal Bits drum synth app uses algorithms to produce billions of sounds

It's the brainchild of music app developer Alexander Zolotov.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
58m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fractal Bits

Desktop music production software has become more user friendly, but the options for creating music on a phone -- especially an Android device -- are still rather limited. That's set to change with the release of a new drum synth app, Fractal Bits, which lets users choose from billions of sounds to create their own tracks on the go.

The app is the latest project from developer Alexander Zolotov, creator of the popular multi-platform music studio software SunVox which runs on just about any OS -- even Windows CE. Fractal Bits is somewhat multi-platform too, being available on both iOS and Android.

The software can produce over four billion unique drum sounds, which are "created by fractal algorithms." Each sound is designated by its own eight-character hexidecimal code, so you can easily copy and paste presets or save them for later. There's also a random function to help you page through all the sound options to find one that's just right.

The app is a very affordable $2, and is available now from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Via: Synthtopia
Source: Fractal Bits
In this article: Alexander Zolotov, algorithm, art, drum synth, entertainment, music app
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Anthem' gives its Cataclysm in-game event a second try

'Anthem' gives its Cataclysm in-game event a second try

View
Crowdfunding is better than Netflix for YouTube's creep queen

Crowdfunding is better than Netflix for YouTube's creep queen

View
Amazon is hosting a two-day music festival in Las Vegas

Amazon is hosting a two-day music festival in Las Vegas

View
Arlo's first video doorbell provides an extra-clear view of your porch

Arlo's first video doorbell provides an extra-clear view of your porch

View
The Morning After: Is this the ultimate retro-gaming portable?

The Morning After: Is this the ultimate retro-gaming portable?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr