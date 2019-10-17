Google Stadia controller's wireless capability will be limited at launch

Since the Stadia controller only uses Bluetooth for setup and connects via WiFi for gameplay, you truly can't use it without a cable at first. It's still not clear when wireless play will be available for the other Stadia-compatible devices, but the tech giant told The Verge that it's focusing on getting wireless right on TV first to make the big screen gaming experience as good as possible.

Google's Stadia game streaming service will debut on November 19th in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Stadia Founder's Edition will set you back $130 and will come a controller, a Chromecast Ultra and two three-month Stadia Pro subscriptions.