Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV app is now available on the Fire TV Stick

Support for more Amazon devices is coming soon.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Fire TV

Apple wants to make Apple TV+ available in as many places as possible. Yes, you have heard us say that before. Just last week, the Apple TV app arrived on Roku, and today, Amazon announced that the Apple TV app is available on the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K -- in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. When Apple TV+ launches on November 1st, the streaming service will be available on those devices, too.

Through the app, users will have access to their iTunes libraries and all of the TV shows and movies they've already purchased or rented through Apple. Of course, the app will allow users to sign up for Apple TV+ even if they don't own an Apple device.

For now, the app is only available on those two Fire TV Sticks, but Amazon says it will arrive on a few Fire TVs and the Fire TV Cube "soon."

Source: Amazon Fire TV
In this article: amazon, apple, apple tv app, apple tv+, av, entertainment, fire tv, fire tv stick, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, streaming tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra is Blizzard's new GM

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra is Blizzard's new GM

View
Pixel 4 XL teardown reveals remarkably tiny Soli chip

Pixel 4 XL teardown reveals remarkably tiny Soli chip

View
HTC recreated the 'Mona Lisa' in 3D for the Louvre's da Vinci exhibition

HTC recreated the 'Mona Lisa' in 3D for the Louvre's da Vinci exhibition

View
Can DJI compete against GoPro in the action camera arena?

Can DJI compete against GoPro in the action camera arena?

View
'The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020 (updated)

'The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020 (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr