iOS 13.2 arrives with Deep Fusion photography

Besides Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 adds 70 new emoji (including the more inclusive ones Apple showed off earlier this year), as well as new Siri privacy settings that allow you to control whether Apple can use your Siri interactions to improve the digital assistant. When you first launch the updated software, a new splash screen will highlight the setting.

Additionally, the update adds support for the AirPods Pro, which Apple announced this morning. Moreover, there's a new feature called Announce Messages that allows Siri to read incoming messages on your AirPods. You also have your usual assortment of unspecified bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as some Home app tweaks.