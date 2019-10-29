Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Adobe
save
Save
share

Adobe won't ban Venezuelans from using its products after all

The company is reversing its interpretation of a US executive order.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
7m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Adobe

Earlier this month, Adobe announced it would ban Venezuelan users from its products due to U.S. Executive Order 13884. Now, the company says it has received a license which allows it to keep providing its services in the country.

"After discussions with the US government, we've been granted a license to provide all of our Digital Media products and services in Venezuela," Adobe's Chris Hall said in a blog post. "With this update, we're sharing that users can continue to access the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud portfolio, and all of their content, as they did before."

When Adobe first announced the ban there was some debate over whether it was over-interpreting the executive order, which was intended to target the Venezuelan government and not regular Venezuelan citizens. The company also took flack for saying that it would not be able reimburse paid subscribers, but it later clarified that it would be offering refunds.

With so many people using Adobe products like Photoshop and Premiere for their work and entertainment, cutting off an entire country did not go down well. According to Reuters, many Venezuelans said they were resorting to pirating the software.

In its FAQ about the issue, Adobe says that paid subscribers who had their accounts canceled will receive 90 days of free access to all the products and services they had before by way of an apology. Anyone who lost access to paid services should find their access restored within one week.

Via: The Verge
Source: Reuters
In this article: adobe, art, entertainment, executive order, Venezuela
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's 'most-limited' Xbox One controller will cost $100

Microsoft's 'most-limited' Xbox One controller will cost $100

View
Uber Eats' delivery drone is a VTOL speedster

Uber Eats' delivery drone is a VTOL speedster

View
'Game of Thrones' pair won't make a new 'Star Wars' trilogy after all

'Game of Thrones' pair won't make a new 'Star Wars' trilogy after all

View
New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

View
What's on TV this week: 'The Morning Show'

What's on TV this week: 'The Morning Show'

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr