Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee/Engadget
save
Save
share

Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

You can also set lighting routines to brighten or dim your lights.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Home
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nicole Lee/Engadget

It's getting a bit easier to fall asleep or wake up in sync with your lights -- if you have an Alexa-powered device. Amazon has introduced a trio of Alexa options that can gradually adjust smart lights to suit your daily habits. Wake-up lighting brightens the bulbs grouped with your Alexa device when you tell the voice assistant to set an alarm "with lights." You can add lights to sleep timers if you want them to gradually dim as you call it a night. And if you want Alexa to gradually change lighting as part of a larger action, you can add brightening or dimming bulbs to routines -- say, a morning routine that plays the news and ramps up the lights as you struggle to get out of bed.

The features should start reaching American users this week. This kind of control isn't unique in the smart light world -- the Hue app has had features like this for a while. It's relatively uncommon for voice assistants, though, and it's much simpler (if not as advanced) to speak a command when you're going to sleep.

Source: Amazon (1), (2), (3)
In this article: alexa, amazon, av, gear, home, light, lighting, sleep, smart home, voice assistant, voice control, wake up
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

View
Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

View
Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

View
Netflix defends its controversial variable playback test

Netflix defends its controversial variable playback test

View
Photoshop's latest AI-powered tool makes quick work of selections

Photoshop's latest AI-powered tool makes quick work of selections

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr