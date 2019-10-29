Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO
save
Save
share

HBO Max will cost $14.99, and is a free upgrade to HBO Now subscribers

AT&T customers also get free access.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HBO

After two hours of listing content for the new HBO Max service and showing how its apps work, execs revealed the price when it launches in May next year will be $14.99 per month. If you're an AT&T customer with HBO, then it will be included for free, while TV, mobile and internet bundle customers will also get free access. You'll sign in with the same AT&T credentials used for your other accounts, and it will preload the app on AT&T Android phones.

Developing...

In this article: att, business, entertainment, HBO, HBO Max
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

View
Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

View
First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

View
Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

View
Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr