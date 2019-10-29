HBO Max will cost $14.99, and is a free upgrade to HBO Now subscribers

After two hours of listing content for the new HBO Max service and showing how its apps work, execs revealed the price when it launches in May next year will be $14.99 per month. If you're an AT&T customer with HBO, then it will be included for free, while TV, mobile and internet bundle customers will also get free access. You'll sign in with the same AT&T credentials used for your other accounts, and it will preload the app on AT&T Android phones.

Developing...