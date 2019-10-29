Samsung teases a clamshell foldable phone concept

Although Samsung didn't want to commit to a production version, there's certainly precedent for clamshell devices. The tech firm has been making China-focused flip phones for years, and this would just be a logical extension of that work. Whether or not it makes a clamshell foldable more widely available is another story. There's certainly some interest in the category when Motorola has teased he prospect of a RAZR revival, but there's no guarantee that Samsung will be so enthusiastic that it releases a clamshell worldwide. There are only so many people who want to slap their phone shut when they finish a call, you know.

Attendees of #SDC19 got a sneak peek at a brand new form factor Samsung is exploring for the foldable category of devices. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/rGtpvNj0SJ — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) October 29, 2019