Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Sony’s X900F 55-inch 4K TV is $500 off on Amazon

It’s listed for the historically low price of $998.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

Sony's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD X900F is listed at a historically low price on Amazon. The well-regarded, Alexa-compatible LED TV launched at $1,500, but its price has been steadily sliding down. For most of the year, we've seen it priced at $1,200. Today's price ($998) is the lowest yet.

Thanks to its high contrast ratio and decent local dimming, the X900F does a good job of showing dark scenes, especially in dark rooms. It has a low input lag and X-Motion Clarity, which smooths out on-screen movement. That's especially helpful when you're watching sports or playing fast-paced games. The biggest drawback is likely that colors appear more washed out as you move toward the sides, but you'll find that on many LED TVs.

Source: Amazon
Coverage: RTINGS.com
In this article: 4k tv, 55-inch, alexa, av, deal, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, led, led tv, local dimming, motion, price cut, price drop, sale, sony, sports, thebuyersguide, X900F
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

BMW’s Z4 M40i is a powerfully fun roadster

BMW’s Z4 M40i is a powerfully fun roadster

View
NVIDIA's GTX 1650 and 1660 Super are two very different GPU upgrades

NVIDIA's GTX 1650 and 1660 Super are two very different GPU upgrades

View
Xiaomi’s first real smartwatch looks just like an Apple Watch

Xiaomi’s first real smartwatch looks just like an Apple Watch

View
An efficient new depth sensor was inspired by spider eyes

An efficient new depth sensor was inspired by spider eyes

View
The Moto 360 smartwatch is back, but Motorola isn't making it

The Moto 360 smartwatch is back, but Motorola isn't making it

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr