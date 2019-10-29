Sony’s X900F 55-inch 4K TV is $500 off on Amazon

Sony's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD X900F is listed at a historically low price on Amazon. The well-regarded, Alexa-compatible LED TV launched at $1,500, but its price has been steadily sliding down. For most of the year, we've seen it priced at $1,200. Today's price ($998) is the lowest yet.
Thanks to its high contrast ratio and decent local dimming, the X900F does a good job of showing dark scenes, especially in dark rooms. It has a low input lag and X-Motion Clarity, which smooths out on-screen movement. That's especially helpful when you're watching sports or playing fast-paced games. The biggest drawback is likely that colors appear more washed out as you move toward the sides, but you'll find that on many LED TVs.
