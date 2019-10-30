Apple re-releases HomePod update to avoid bricking speakers

Relax, HomePod owners -- it's now safe to update your speaker again. Apple has re-released the HomePod's multi-user update (now 13.2.1) to fix the problem that bricked some users' speakers, particularly after they tried to solve the issue by rebooting their device. You're still asked to contact Apple Support if your speaker is dead in the water, but everyone else should have personalized responses, audio handoffs with iPhones, relaxing ambient sounds and support for music in HomeKit scenes.