Netflix renews 'Another Life' for a second season despite lousy reviews

I have the most exciting news! Another Life is coming back for Season 2 on @Netflix! Can't wait to see you all back in space❤️❤️👽🚀 #AnotherLife @NXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/PUSFwJbIuF — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) October 29, 2019

If you're curious how a series as universally panned as Another Life gets a second season while Sense8 doesn't, the answer is likely that enough people watched it to justify the green light from Netflix. In 2018, Cindy Holland, the streaming giant's vice president of original content, shed some light on how Netflix decides what shows to renew. "The biggest thing we look at is, are we getting enough viewership to justify the cost of the series," Holland said at the time. "We also look at other things: how beloved the fan community is, how social a title is." We watched (and liked) Another Life when it premiered this past July, so we're probably to blame as much as anyone else.