Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
save
Save
share

Sonos offers its early adopters a 30 percent discount on new speakers

You can trade up older models to save on the likes of Sonos Move or One.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
11m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

If you've been hanging onto an old Sonos speaker for forever but have been interested in switching to a recent model such as Move, One or Port, the company might tempt you further with its Trade Up program. If you have an eligible speaker, you can claim 30 percent off a new one and recycle your existing product.

The scheme is open to owners of Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120 and the first generation Play:5 for now. If you're one of those early adopters, you'll be able to follow an upgrade process through the Sonos app.

You'll see a Trade Up section in My Account, from which you can select eligible devices you'd like to trade in for credit. You'll get 30 percent off a new device for each one you upgrade, and 21 days later, your current speaker(s) will enter recycle mode. That'll scrub your data from the device and deactivate it permanently. You can then take it to your nearest e-recycling center to dispose of it or send it back to Sonos.

Source: Sonos
In this article: av, gear, green, recycling, smart speaker, smartspeaker, sonos, trade in, tradein
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

LG G8X ThinQ review: More screens aren't always better

LG G8X ThinQ review: More screens aren't always better

View
HBO Max nets ‘South Park’ exclusivity for a reported $500 million

HBO Max nets ‘South Park’ exclusivity for a reported $500 million

View
Apple Music student plans now come with Apple TV+ for free

Apple Music student plans now come with Apple TV+ for free

View
DJI's palm-sized Mavic Mini can fly for up to 30 minutes

DJI's palm-sized Mavic Mini can fly for up to 30 minutes

View
Block-like robots could assemble into emergency staircases

Block-like robots could assemble into emergency staircases

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr