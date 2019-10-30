Steam's redesigned Library is available to everyone

This is also a big update if you miss the days of multiplayer games on the couch. The new version expands the Remote Play Together beta to everyone, not just people using the beta client. Again, this lets you play local multiplayer games across the internet. Only the host needs a copy of the game -- everyone else just needs a mic and a gamepad, if a title doesn't revolve around shared access to the keyboard or mouse. It's not as special as playing in person, but it beats having to delay playing a game with your friends until everyone can meet.