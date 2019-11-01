Epic Games Store revamp helps you find trending titles

The Epic Games Store still has a lot of work left if it's going to match some players' expectations, but there are signs of progress. Epic has launched a redesigned storefront that lets you see what games are trending, filter releases by genre and otherwise track down the title you're looking for. It should also load faster thanks to local caching, so it won't be quite as glacial as it has been in the past.
The refresh also brings a way to make Epic Games Store purchases within games (such as for add-ons or virtual currency packs), stricter 3D Secure authentication for purchases in Europe (to match local laws) and Thai language support.
If you were hoping for larger updates, you'll just have to wait. Epic is still developing features like wish lists, critic reviews and a revamped library grid view. The company hasn't much to change the minds of longtime Steam fans who take its years of feature development for granted, but this should make the experience more pleasant when you're firing up Fortnite or yet another Epic exclusive.
