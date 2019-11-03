Google wants to give doctors web-like searches for medical records

An insider also claimed that Google is considering a Flights-style dedicated search experience for health. You could research conditions without wading through the regular web to find trustworthy info.

It's not certain how close either idea is to fruition, and CNBC's tipster warned that it wasn't certain the Google search team would sign off on the dedicated health search. Google might have to ditch advertising on the health page. They do indicate how Google Health and Feinberg are thinking, however, and give you a hint of what to expect in the future.

Whatever comes about, Feinberg may have been busy behind the scenes. Other CNBC sources claim he's been "building bridges" to improve health-related searches in Google and YouTube, such as downplaying videos that push anti-vaccination myths. The team could be very busy bolstering your healthcare experiences -- it just isn't particularly apparent yet.