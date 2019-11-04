Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Google's Assistant-friendly Nest WiFi router is available now

Extend your network and fill your home with voice controls.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

You now have your chance to try Google's latest, Assistant-fueled take on home networking. As promised, Nest WiFi is now available through Google's store and other channels. You can buy the core router by itself for $169, but the system only really comes alive when you buy Points that both extend the mesh network and double as Google Assistant smart speakers. A standard pack with a router and one Point will cost you $269, while a three-pack will serve large homes for $349. You can buy further points for $149 online.

Nest WiFi has its share of limitations. You won't find a wide array of Ethernet ports (there are just two) or USB (none). It's not going to deliver WiFi 6 speeds. And of course, you're making a deep investment in Google's ecosystem -- you'd be better off with Eero hardware if you're an Alexa fan. If you're building a smart home system from scratch, though, this could give you the foundations you need without having to buy separate networking gear and speakers.

Source: Google Store
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, google assistant, home, internet, mesh networking, mesh router, nest wifi, networking, range extender, router, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser arrives January 15th

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser arrives January 15th

View
Microsoft's new Office app for mobile combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint

Microsoft's new Office app for mobile combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint

View
Adobe's advanced AI editing tools graduate to Creative Cloud apps

Adobe's advanced AI editing tools graduate to Creative Cloud apps

View
Adobe brings Photoshop tricks directly to your smartphone camera

Adobe brings Photoshop tricks directly to your smartphone camera

View
Photoshop on the iPad is now available

Photoshop on the iPad is now available

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr