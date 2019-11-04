Google's Assistant-friendly Nest WiFi router is available now

You now have your chance to try Google's latest, Assistant-fueled take on home networking. As promised, Nest WiFi is now available through Google's store and other channels. You can buy the core router by itself for $169, but the system only really comes alive when you buy Points that both extend the mesh network and double as Google Assistant smart speakers. A standard pack with a router and one Point will cost you $269, while a three-pack will serve large homes for $349. You can buy further points for $149 online.