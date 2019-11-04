Pixel 4 update lets Smooth Display kick in more often

Frustrated that the Pixel 4's signature Smooth Display (aka 90Hz refresh rate) only kicks in under very specific circumstances? You might want to give it another look. Google has released a November update that invokes Smooth Display in more conditions. Based on early reports, the faster screen tech is considerably more likely to appear -- you don't need a brightness of 75 percent or higher, for example. There's no verdict on battery life at this point, although it won't be surprising if longevity takes a hit with more frequent 90Hz use.